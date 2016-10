Car blazes sparked two call outs to a team of firefighters during their night shift.

The crew from Peterlee were called to Thompson Street in Horden just after 10pm, when a vehicle was found alight.

Dunelm Walk in Peterlee. Image copyright Google Maps.

The officers used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The team of firefighters was then called out to Dunelm Walk in Peterlee at 2.25am today, when another vehicle was found on fire.