Firefighters tackle vehicle blaze near Hartlepool Marina

Firefighters have tackled a vehicle blaze near Hartlepool Marina.

The fire broke out while the vehicle was near McDonald's on Maritime Avenue.

A spokesman for Stranton Fire Station said the alarm was raised 12.40pm today.

One crew attended the incident and one breathing apparatus and a single hose reel was used to extinguish the blaze.

The fire caused disruption to some bus services.

Go North East tweeted: "X5 & X6 unable to serve ASDA Hartlepool due to vehicle fire Marina Way. Buses turn at ASDA roundabout after serving stop Marina Gateway."

The company confirmed that servcies are now back to normal.