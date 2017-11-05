Firework spectacular wows crowds as Bonfire Night celebrations go off with a bang

Fireworks lit up the evening sky as crowds enjoyed the annual Bonfire Night entertainment.
Crowds of excited people gathered on the seafront at Seaton Carew to enjoy music and the funfair before the fireworks spectacular began.
The free event was organised by Hartlepool Borough Council.
Coun Kevin Cranney, chair of the borough council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “The annual fireworks spectacular is one of the town’s biggest events and it was as popular as ever.”
