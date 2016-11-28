Firm aims to help Hartlepool hospice

A wastewater and water treatment specialist has chosen Alice House Hospice as its nominated charity.

Premier Tech Aqua made the decision after team member Ian Evans, completed the Great North Run.

We will endeavor over the next 14 months to raise as much money as possible for such a worthy cause Steve Joyce

The company was impressed by the work and dedicated support that the hospice provides.

As well as sponsoring Ian, PTAU team members are being sponsored to grow moustaches.

Managing director Steve Joyce said: “We are delighted to be supporting Alice House Hospice, which makes a real difference to so many people in the community.”

He said it was “imperative” to team up with a charity that would allow the company to give back to the community”.

He added: “We believe that we can do just that through having Alice House Hospice as our chosen charity.”

Steve met up with hospice events fundraiser Greg Hildreth to hand over a first cheque after Ian successfully completed the Great North Run.

He added: “It was great to meet with Greg first hand and discuss the great work that the hospice is doing and the pivotal role it plays in providing care, comfort and support for those in need.

“It further confirmed that we have made the right decision for our chosen charity.”