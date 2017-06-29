Firm plugs gap in market as new office creates 200 jobs

A Hartlepool firm is steeling itself for more success with the launch of a new office which will boost its staff by 200 people.

Utility Alliance will create the new roles after securing a deal which will see it launch an office in Sheffield.

The energy consultancy is one of the fastest growing firms of its kind, having launched in 2015 with a team of six.

The firm, which works on a business-to-business format offering savings on long-term gas, electricity and water bills, now has in excess of 200 staff working from its Hartlepool headquarters in Harbour Walk, in the town’s marina, as well as field sales executives around the UK.

The move to Sheffield is seen as the next stage of the company’s growth, and plans are already in place to secure premises elsewhere in the UK.

A recruitment drive is now underway for lead generators, closers and team managers as well as additional staff to work in HR and admin, with the aim of having the office up and running by August.

Darren Sutherland, chief operating officer for Utility Alliance, said: “This is an exciting time for Utility Alliance, and the acquisition of the office in Sheffield is the next stage of growth as per our original business plan.”

The company has signed a five-year lease on a two-storey building.