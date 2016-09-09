Firms sign deal to save £10million with new facilities

Landlord group Thirteen have joined Travis Perkins to save £10 million by creating the largest house maintenance storage facilities in the country.

Property maintenance will be easier, faster and cheaper for Thirteen, the largest landlord group in the North East, as they open stores at Park View Industrial Estate in Hartlepool, Ross Road in Stockton, and Skippers Lane in Middlesbrough.

With a network of more than 650 branches, Travis Perkins Managed Services, the United Kingdom’s leading Timber and Builders Merchant, will provide access to more than 100,000 product lines including plumbing, heating equipment, painting and decorating supplies, dry lining, insulation, doors, and joinery.

Russell Thompson, Group Director of Property Services at Thirteen, said “Streamlining our procurement processes and the way we use building materials will not only lead to significant efficiency savings, but will also improve our services and increase customer satisfaction.”

Stuart Hough, Managing Director of Travis Perkins said: “We are delighted to be providing Thirteen with three managed stores facilities in Middlesbrough, Stockton and Hartlepool.

“These stores will deliver the operational foundations for a strong working partnership, providing operatives with easy access to repairs and maintenance materials.

The Stockton store will serve as a central distribution hub for the other stores, allowing for stock flexibility and availability.

All three facilities are being managed by Travis Perkins, with staff members from Thirteen transferring across, two of them promoted to managers for the new stores.

Stuart said: “Through a collaborative working partnership with Thirteen Group, we are looking forward to supporting the continual improvements in the repairs and maintenance service provided to tenants.

“We look forward to working alongside the Tees Valley community and delivering tangible benefits to all.”