First look inside a former costume design student’s new Hartlepool shop

A costume design graduate has opened a new fabric shop in Hartlepool aiming to cater to the needs of future students.

Former Cleveland College of Art and Design student, Angela Harrop, has launched brand new store called ‘Twisted Lace Fabrics and Costumes’ in Tower Street, Hartlepool.

Angela Harrop in her new business venture Twisted Lace Fabric and Costume, Tower Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

She is aiming to supply students with everything they need for their course.

The fabric, haberdashery and costume shop on the doorstep of the college, which also provides costumes to rent or buy, will be officially opened by fashion designer Michael Wallace tomorrow.

Young entrepreneur Miss Harrop, from Wansbeck Court in Peterlee, believes her knowledge as a former student makes her best suited to kit out those studying for their degree at the college.

The 36-year-old said: “While studying the course I had hoped to go on to work on TV sets, but I became pregnant with my daughter in my third year and my plans changed.

Angela Harrop in her new business venture Twisted Lace Fabric and Costume, Tower Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“I decided to open a shop close to the uni to supply students with everything they need for their course.”

Starting her course back in 2013, the mum-of-one has been sewing for just three years but has come a long way in that time.

“As a former student who did the course, I know what bits they will need for their projects,” she said.

“I have spoken to their tutors to find out what modules they will be doing and I have bought in some of the lingerie bits and some of the corsetry things that they will need but nowhere else will sell.”

Angela Harrop in her new business venture Twisted Lace Fabric and Costume, Tower Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The shop will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 4pm.