First volunteers for Cycle Ride Leaders programme take part in training sessions

Volunteers are being put through their paces as part of a programme to create more cycle leaders in Hartlepool.

The group are hoping to become Hartlepool’s first volunteer Cycle Ride Leaders.

The eight spent a day working with Andy Thorp from national sustainable transport charity Sustrans - first doing theory work in a classroom-based session at Brierton Sports Centre before heading out onto nearby streets for some practical on-road instruction.

The group came together after responding to an appeal for people to come forward and train as volunteer ride leaders ahead of the launch of a programme of public cycle rides in the town.

Volunteers will complete a comprehensive training programme, including planning a cycle ride and bike fixing, before becoming accredited leaders and taking charge of their first public rides

The public rides are a joint initiative between Sustrans and the Hartlepool Council-led Hartlepool Active Travel Hub which promotes sustainable forms of travel as alternatives to the car.

Tony Davison, Hartlepool Council’s sustainable travel officer who co-ordinates the work of the hub, said: “Recruiting volunteer Cycle Ride Leaders is the key to ensuring that the proposed programme of public rides can go ahead.

“We are delighted at the response to our appeal and the first training session proved to be a big success.”

Andy Thorp from Sustrans added: “We are still on the lookout for more enthusiastic people who enjoy cycling. You can be any sort of cyclist and there’s no minimum level of riding experience required.

“As long as you are confident on a bike and enthusiastic about getting others on theirs then we want to hear from you.”

To express an interest in becoming a volunteer leader or to get further information call Andy Thorp on 07500 805274 or email Andrew.thorp@sustrans.org.uk.