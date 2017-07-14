Fisherman helped after entering the water off Hartlepool

A fisherman sparked a Coastguard call out after entering the sea from a pier.

Hartlepool's team were sent to an area off Middleton Pier in the town just before 9am when the HM Coastguard received reports of someone in the water.

Officers and a team member from its rescue team found the man had managed to get out of the water unaided.

The officials found the man has been fishing and had entered the sea to recover some equipment.

They offered him some words of advice to help keep him safe.

As the team packed up their gear, they were asked to attend a report of a porpoise washed up on the east side of the Heugh pier.

On arrival, photographs were taken of the porpoise along with all relevant measurements and the details passed on to the National History Museum.