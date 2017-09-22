Five arrested after disorder at football match

Five people have been arrested after disorder at a Teesside football match.

South Yorkshire Police arrested five people on Cleveland Police’s behalf yesterday in connection with crime and disorder at the August Middlesbrough v Sheffield match.

A number of officers from Cleveland travelled to South Yorkshire to interview the men, and all five were charged:

A 19 year-old-man was charged with assaulting a police officer, a 34-year-old man was reported for a Section 5 Public Order Act offence and three men, aged 41, 19 and 31 were charged with a Section 4 Public Order Act offence.

The arrests follow Tuesday’s activity when five Sheffield Utd fans voluntarily attended police stations in the South Yorkshire Police force area for questioning on crime and disorder at the same match.

The five were all reported for summons, given Football Banning Orders and released under investigation:

*a 28-year-old was reported for a Section 4 Public Order offence;

*a 17-year-old was reported for a Section 2 Public Order offence for throwing missiles;

*a 17-year-old was reported for a Section 5 Public Order offence;

*a 34-year-old was reported for a Section 2 and Section 5 Public Order Offences for throwing missiles inside and outside of the ground;

*and a 21-year-old was reported for a Section 5 Public Order offence

Inquiries into the disorder are on-going, with support from South Yorkshire Police and both football clubs.