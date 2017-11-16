Five-mile delays on A19 after multi-vehicle accident

Police have closed a lane on part of the A19 after a crash this morning.

It happened on a section of the road between the A689 and the A1027 at Billingham.

The Highways Agency say that there are five-mile delays on the road.

Police are on the scene to deal with the aftermath of the collision.

The road was closed in both directions for a period of time but the southbound carriageway is now open again.

Highways England tweeted: "Multiple vehicle collision #A19 between #A1027 and #A689 near #Billingham @ClevelandPolice have re-opened the northbound carriageway.

"The southbound carriageway remains closed for recovery and clean-up work."