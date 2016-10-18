'Five minutes could save your child's life'

Northern Powergrid is urging parents to make sure their children play it safe this half-term.

Director of safety, health and environment Geoff Earl said: "It’s really important youngsters know about the very real dangers of electricity.

"Spending five minutes chatting with them to make sure they know to stay away from electricity substations and not to climb electricity poles or pylons could save a life.

"It’s vital that our young people understand the consequence of coming too close to our power network, as interfering, accidently or otherwise, could prove potentially fatal.

"Please take the time to help your children know exactly what they should do if they accidentally kick a ball into a substation, or see anything hanging from our power lines as trying to retrieve items yourself is extremely dangerous.

"We want them to know that they can contact our 24-hour emergency contact centre and we’ll send an engineering team out to help. Doing the right thing and avoiding the extreme risks of live electricity will help ensure everyone remains safe whilst enjoying the break from school."

Northern Powergrid’s dedicated team of school safety presenters, led by Leena Markovic and Bob Knox, visited more than 32,000 school children in the last academic year, educating them about the dangers of electricity.

Anyone looking for help talking to their children about the dangers of electricity can visit Northern Powergrid’s website http://thefusebox.northernpowergrid.com/page/zone/parent/index.cfm

To contact Northern Powergrid to report any safety concerns call the new easy to remember, free 105 power cut line or call direct on 0800 375 675 (Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire) or 0800 66 88 77 (North East).