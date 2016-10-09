Five people injured after three-car crash on the A19 near Easington

Five people were taken to hospital after three cars crashed on the A19.

The accident happened southbound, near to Easington, just after 7pm yesterday.

Five people suffered injuries from the impact - three of whom were descried as 'walking wounded'.

They were all taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 7.07pm stating that three vehicles had been involved in a road trafficcollision.

"We sent our hazardous response car and three double crews to the scene.

"Five patients were involved, three were walking wounded.

"None are thought to have sustained major injuries."