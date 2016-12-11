Flames flicker for Bradley as online vigil draws in support for youngster

A shining light has been shone on Bradley Lowery as people showed support for the cancer battler.
Supporters tonight joined in a candlelit vigil for the five-year-old, whose family have been told his cancer has grown, despite treatment given to him since doctors found it had returned in July.
His consultant has said all options of care will only give them time with the youngster.
Mum Gemma, who is married to Carl and also mum to Kieran, posted photos of Bradley in a Christmas jumper sent by Everton fans at the weekend.
At Saturday’s Sunderland match at Swansea supporters put up a ‘One Bradley Lowery’ banner, with a chant planned for the fifth minute of Wednesday’s home game against Chelsea, following on from Newcastle fans doing the same this weekend.
A Christmas card campaign is also running – and backed by former England and Chelsea player John Terry – with more than 1,450 messages sent so far.
We’re with you fella. Thoughts are with you and your family.Darryl Lee
More can be found via Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma on Facebook.
