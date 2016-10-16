Flood alert issued for Tyne and Wear coast

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Tyne and Wear coast.

Issued earlier today, the alert currently applies to parts of this afternoon, and between 2.30am and 5am tomorrow morning.

Crashing waves are expected, and overtopping onto coastal paths may happen during these times.

Seaburn Lower Promenade and Hendon Promenade were the most likely areas to be affected, the Agency said.

The alert added: "We will continue to monitor the situation and will reissue this alert if necessary. We are not currently expecting to issue any flood warnings."

Flood Alerts are categorised as meaning "flooding is possible, be prepared".

Flood Warnings, the next step up, mean that flooding is expected, and that action is required.