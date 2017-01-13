Flood alert: Stay away from coast, people in Hartlepool warned

People in Hartlepool have been warned to stay away from the coast this afternoon - with a flood alert in place.

A high tide is expected at 4pm, with large waves and overtopping expected two hours before and after that.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert from the area between Hartlepool and Skinningrove, in North Yorkshire.

Windy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, with the Environment Agency advising people to keep away from beaches and promenades.

A statement said: "We are continuing to monitor the situation and will issue warnings if required.

"Environment Agency staff have checked defences along the coast.

"This message will be updated by 7pm or sooner if the situation changes.

"Tidal levels can be viewed on our website."