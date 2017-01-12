Flood prevention measures in place to protect Hartlepool from tidal surge

Flood prevention measures have been put in place to protect Hartlepool’s Headland against a possible tidal surge.

A forecast of overnight gale force northerly winds from the west - with the high tides at 3am and 2pm tomorrow said to offer the greatest potential for problems – has prompted Hartlepool Council to take action as part of a multi-agency response.

Temporary flood gates have been installed between the original Town Wall and a new set back wall that was created as part of recent sea defence works.

The gates are designed to trap any water that reaches land and channel it back into the sea.

A temporary flood barrier is also to be installed at nearby Victoria Harbour to try to stop any water that overtops the dock from flooding surrounding low-lying areas.

Both temporary defences will remain in place until Monday.

Denise Ogden, Hartlepool Council’s Director of Regeneration and Neighbourhoods, said: “We don’t want to alarm people and it is important to stress that these measures are being taken on a purely precautionary basis.

“We would, however, advise members of the public to be cautious and keep away from exposed coastal areas given the potential risk of larger than usual waves.”

Further information on Environment Agency flood warnings is available at: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings