Flood risk as rain and lightning batter North East

People are being warned to take care as thunderstorms batter the region today.

Lightning strikes and heavy rain have been covering the North East since the early hours of today.

The Met Office has issues a yellow weather warning for rain - with a risk of flooding.

It will be in place until 6pm today.

A spokesman said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop more widely across central, southern and eastern parts of England during Thursday night and Friday morning, whilst rain spreading from the west may also turn locally heavy and thundery.

"This all moving eastwards during the course of the day, but not clearing East Anglia until evening. Please be aware of the risk of disruption due to localised flooding and also from lightning strikes.

