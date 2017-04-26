Flood schemes hope to be awash with titles at award ceremony

Engineering projects which will help protect Hartlepool for generations to come have been shortlisted for awards.

The Headland Boundary Walls and Hartlepool Town Wall schemes have been nominated in the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Robert Stephenson Awards as it recognises engineering excellence in the North East.

Both schemes form part of Hartlepool Borough Council’s project to help protect the Headland from potential flooding and coastal erosion.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the institution’s annual dinner tomorrow and will be presented by its president, Professor Tim Broyd.

The ceremony, which is sponsored by CDM Recruitment, forms part of Prof Broyd’s visit to the North East, where he will visit a number of projects and education schemes, including the new Wear crossing in Sunderland.

ICE regional director Penny Marshall said: “The standard of the nominations for the 2017 Robert Stephenson Awards was very high.

“I would like to thank all the nominees for taking the time to put forward an entry and helping to raise the profile of the profession.

“Our judges have had to make some tough choices to decide on the winners.

“There are thousands of civil engineers in the North East who work every day to design, improve and maintain the infrastructure that we all rely on, from apprentices starting their first jobs, to senior engineers, business leaders and academics at the top of their fields.

“These awards are a great opportunity to highlight the work they do and the positive impact it has on our lives.”

Councillor Marjorie James, chairman of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “It is very pleasing to see that two major council engineering schemes have been recognised by the Institution of Civil Engineers.

“Significant investment and a lot of hard work went into both of these schemes to protect the Headland from the risk of flooding and coastal erosion.

“Both schemes were designed and managed by the council’s in-house engineering design and management team, who did a fantastic job together with our contractors Hall Construction and Seymour Civil Engineering.”

The Hartlepool projects are listed alongside 10 others from across Tyneside, Teesside, Northumberland and Washington.