Floral tributes laid after eight-year-old dies in Hartlepool road accident

Floral tributes have been laid after a young boy tragically died in a road accident in Hartlepool.

An eight-year-old was knocked down by a car near to the Burn Valley roundabout, on Stockton Road, at 3.07pm on Wednesday.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the accident next to the Burn Valley roundabout.

The Great North Air Ambulance attended and airlifted the boy to hospital, but unfortunately he could not be saved.

Flowers have been laid near the roundabout as the community pays its respects.

Tributes also flooded in on the Mail’s Facebook page as the town came to terms with the tragedy.

Carl Robertson posted: “Rest In Peace young man. My thoughts are with your family and friends at this sad time x”

It’s heartbreaking, R.I.P little one. My thoughts are with your loved ones Zoe Kirby

Ali Rutherford added: “This is awful I can’t imagine... Thoughts are with his family at this tragic and very sad time x”

Zoe Kirby said: “Poor soul! It’s heartbreaking, R.I.P little one. My thoughts are with your loved ones.”

Marg Folland posted: “Such a cruel world we live in. My thoughts are with the little boy’s family.”

James Pearson added: “Sad sad my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Leas Sutheran said: “So sad to hear, thoughts and love sent to family at this sad time x”

Kevs Klub posted: “Such devastating news, poor poor boy, our hearts go out to his family, so sad. Sleep well little boy x”

Vicky Rawlings added: “So sad to hear this. RIP Angel. Thoughts are with your family xx”

Johnny Horsley said: “Awful sad tragic news. God bless you young man x thoughts are with his family at this hard hard time.”

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “Police can now confirm that an eight-year- old boy involved in a collision in Hartlepool on Wednesday, October 26, has sadly died.

“The collision took place just after 3pm on Stockton Road at the Burn Valley roundabout junction with York Road and involved the boy and a Volkswagen Polo.

“The boy was treated by paramedics at the scene and was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital, where he sadly passed away.

“Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact PC Martin Tranmer from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 196376.”