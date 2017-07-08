Flowers for Bradley Lowery at Stadium of Light

Floral tributes to brave Bradley Lowery are being left at his favourite football ground.

Thousands of messages of sympathy for the youngster's family have been pouring in since he lost his battle with neuroblastoma yesterday.

Floral tribute to Bradley Lowery.

The six-year-old touched the hearts of the nation with his bravery and winning smile throughout his long illness.

Bradley, a massive SAFC fan, won over everyone when he was mascot for the club and formed a strong bond of friendship with Jermain Defoe.

People have been going along to the Stadium of Light today to leave flowers, cards, teddy bears and other gifts, as a tribute to a special little boy.

And, in his home village of Blackhall, a number of residents have started placing tributes to the schoolboy at the War Memorial - a nod to his bravery in battle against his illness.

Bradley Lowery in his Sunderland strip.

Other people have been setting off balloons and the Horden Miners' Banner was decked with a tribute to Bradley for the Miners' Gala.

Lynn Murphy, who has acted as a spokesperson for the Lowery family, posted a message via a Peterlee group page, saying: "It is so overwhelming to see the hearts and comments for Bradley.

"The family are overwhelmed with the amount of support for them.

"I will be speaking with everyone soon with regards to doing something so that each and every one of you can each pay your respects."