Food & Drink: 15 things to know as Ruth Rogers’ River Cafe turns 30

As the world famous Michelin-starred River Cafe celebrates 30 years in business, here are 30 things you ought to know about the Italian restaurant and its celebratory new cookbook, River Cafe 30...

1 River Cafe 30’s pages are edged luminous pink, to match the restaurant’s iconic pizza oven. “We wanted to make a book that reflected not just the food we cook, but also the restaurant we have, the bright colours, the clear graphics,” says co-founder and chef Ruth Rogers, 69.

2 Writing the book was a joint effort - by Ruth, River Cafe head chefs Sian Wyn Owen and Joseph Trivelli, and the late Rose Gray, River Cafe’s co-founder, is also credited.

3 Ruth calls the book “a tribute to my partner for all those years”, Rose, who died from cancer in 2010.

4 The pair met in 1969, and started The River Cafe in 1987.

5 In the book Ruth writes: “Rose is The River Cafe, in everything we do. She is in the way we season the lamb before we put it on the grill. She’s there in the way we roll out our pasta dough and slow-cook our vegetables.”

6 Talking of lamb and pasta, they were on the menu from day one. “I remember the first day,” Ruth recalls, “one of us made sandwiches and one of us made either a pasta or grilled lamb - we had a very short menu.”

7 The day the duo first saw the site that would become The River Cafe, they met at Drummonds on the Kings Road, which today is a Maccy D’s. Ruth writes: “You could say that The River Cafe was actually conceived in a McDonalds.”

8 They started with nine tables, and now manage more than 250 covers every lunchtime.

9 Legend has it they began as a staff canteen. “We didn’t,” Ruth notes, adamant. “We started as a restaurant, but we were allowed by the restrictions to only open at lunchtime, and only for people who worked in the neighbouring offices.”

10 Those restrictions were enforced by Hammersmith planners, but Ruth says they “were really brilliant for us, because we grew with the restaurant”.

11 However, at one point there was a (failed) petition, with 100 signatures, sent to the council to have them closed down.

12 River Cafe 30 owes a lot to Ruth and Rose’s debut cookbook. “We revisited the Blue book, the iconic one we wrote in 1994. We thought, 25 years later, ‘How have these recipes changed?’ Or, ‘Could we adapt them?’

13 “Some of them are just perfect the way they were,” says Ruth, like the pressed chocolate cake and ricotta al forno.

14 Others take into account new cooking techniques and changing tastes. “There’s a new recipe for a hard pasta called mezze paccheri with langoustine and with pecorino - that’s so unusual to have a fish pasta with cheese,” buzzes Ruth.

15 And some are ridiculously simple - like the blood orange sorbet with only three ingredients.

Delicious.magazine Tips: The Steak challenge:

To flip or not to flip?

In the classic steak-frying method the meat is turned only once for minimal intervention and good browning. However, there is a rival school of thought that advises flipping it every 30 seconds or so – the theory being that frequent turning allows the meat to cook more evenly.

To test the theory, we cut one piece of steak in half lengthways, so we had two pieces from the same cut of meat. We brought them to room temperature, rubbed them with olive oil and sea salt, then cooked them both for 4 minutes. We flipped one every 30 seconds; the other we flipped only once, after 2 minutes. Both were then rested for 2 minutes.

We found very little difference in the colouring and charring on the outside of the steaks. When we sliced into each one, the steak that had been flipped several times was actually less evenly cooked than the one cooked by the classic method, which produced a steak with a more succulent, tender texture.

The conclusion?

When cooking steak, keep to the classic method – they call it that for a reason.

Kitchen french... What is a sablé?

It’s a kind of round French shortbread biscuit. The name is said to come either from the town of Sablé-sur-Sarthes in the Loire region, where a version of the biscuit originated, or from the French word for sand, sable, which describes the texture of the sugar, butter and flour when rubbed together to make the dough.

Variations include replacing some flour with ground almonds, or adding cinnamon, lemon zest, raisins or chocolate. Sablés are usually sweet, but you can make savoury versions with parmesan or black pepper.