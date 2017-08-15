Football fans take on charity cycle for Bradley Lowery Foundation

A group of football fans are taking on a charity bike ride from Bristol to Sunderland in memory of little Bradley Lowery.

The team, made up of 11 Bristol City fans and three drivers, will cover a distance of 326 miles as they take on the ‘Stadium2Stadium’ challenge.

Lee Rackham is taking on a charity bike ride to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The unique challenge will see them begin at the Robins’ Ashton Gate home and stop off at various stadiums on their journey north to the Stadium of Light.

The fundraising initiative hopes to raise as much as possible for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which is in the process of being set up after the six-year-old from Blackhall tragically lost his battle with childhood cancer neuroblastoma last month.

The charity looks to support children with cancer and other conditions whilst keeping Bradley’s legacy alive.

The idea for the charity cycle came from Lee Rackham, 31, who wanted to show his support for the cause on behalf of the football community.

The bike ride is raising funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Lee, from Bristol, said his two sons Jensen Gordon, five, and Leo Rackham, six months, both suffer from conditions which may be able to receive support from the foundation once it is set up.

The former soldier-turned-scaffolder said: “In the past I have done a bike ride from Scotland to Halifax for a six-year-old boy who had the same condition as Bradley had, and has now sadly died.

“My son Jenson has a condition called hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia (HED) which means he doesn’t sweat and can’t cool his body down, while my other son Leo has Pierre Robin sequence - a condition that affects his breathing.

“They may both benefit from the foundation.”

The bike ride will start out from Ashton Gate on Tuesday, October 24 and will see the group cycle to the Stadium of Light by Saturday, October 28 - when Sunderland play host to Bristol City.

Along the way, the team plan to cycle through Blackhall.

Lee added: “We are hoping to raise £5,000 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation and so far we have raised £2,629.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nick-duff?utm_id=100&utm_term=6aAbwgG9Z