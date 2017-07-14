Football match to help remember Horden shootings victims

Three women shot dead in a New Year’s Day tragedy will be remembered this weekend at a football tournament in their honour.

Tomorrow will see four teams go up against each other as they battle it out to win the Alison, Tanya and Susan Cup.

Susan McGoldrick, 47, her sister, Alison Turnbull, 44, and her niece, Tanya Turnbull, 24, who were shot at the semi-detached house of Michael Atherton in, Peterlee, County Durham, on New Year's Day 2012.

In the wake of the ordeal, Alison’s son Bobby, now 28, has campaigned for gun laws to be tightened up.

The next stage will see him meet members of the British Medical Association, as he hopes doctors will help flag up any depression or mental health issues with police, should someone hold or apply for a licence.

He is also due to meet Durham Constabulary as it shows him how the process has been tightened up.

The appeal also backs Victims’ Support, with money raised from tomorrow’s matches to go to its homicide department and help families who also find themselves picking up the pieces following a murder.

The competition will see sides from Blackhall, Wingate, Shotton Colliery and Trimdon take part, with the event to continue at Wingate’s Railway Crossings pub.

Steel erector Bobby, of High Hesleden, said: “This will be the fourth year this has been going and I’m still campaigning.

“It is quite stressful in the run up to the day but to see all the community come together to play is great.

“There are players who never met my mam, sister or aunt, but it’s nice to see them come and play for them and it’s a good laugh on the day.

“All my family will be there as well, and it’s good to come together and remember them.”

Teams will assemble from 11am at Wingate Welfare Park, with the first kick off at 11.30am.

Bobby has sent thanks to Lee Beaston, Jordan Brown, Lewis Gunn, Daniel Gorton and David Laight for helping to bring together the sides.