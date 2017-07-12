Force launches recruitment campaign to add 80 new cops to its ranks

The country’s top performing police force is looking to recruit new officers.

Durham Police is set to take on 80 new police constables, with applications opening at 9.30am tomorrow.

Durham's Chief Constable Mike Barton.

The deadline for applications is Friday, July 28, or when 1,000 applications are received.

Chief Constable Mike Barton said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to join the country’s best performing police force and make a real difference in your community.

“I would encourage anyone who has the passion, dedication, professionalism and courage to go the extra mile to provide the best possible service to the people of County Durham and Darlington to apply.”

Ron Hogg, Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner for County Durham and Darlington, said: “Policing is a great career, with good long-term prospects for the right people.”

To apply, visit durham.police.uk/join-us/police-officers