Former BHS boss needs to ‘get chequebook out’ to plug pension shortfall - Iain Wright

Former BHS boss Sir Philip Green needs to ‘get his chequebook’ out to plug the massive hole in the shop chain’s pension fund, Hartlepool MP Iain Wright said today.

BHS went into administration shortly after being sold for £1 by Sir Philip, with a £571million pension scheme deficit.

Iain Wright MP

The House of Commons is today debating a motion calling on the billionaire to honour his pledge to make good the shortfall, as well as an amendment - backed by 100 MPs - calling on the Honours Forfeiture Committee to recommend stripping him of his knighthood.

Iain Wright is chairman of the Business, Innovation and Skills Committee, which published a damning report into the collapse of the firm.

Speaking on BBC News’ Victoria Derbyshire show this morning, he said the debate was about more than just Sir Philip Green: “It is about the whole sorry tale of British Home Stores, how it was an icon of our High Street and how, because of greed, because of mismanagement, because of incompetence, we’ve now lost 11,000 jobs and 20,000 pensioners might lost pension entitlements.

“I think there are stories and lessons to be learned with regards to this in terms of corporate governance, in terms of how companies are governed, in terms of what needs to be put in place, what checks have to be put in place before you buy and sell companies.

“BHS is the biggest corporate scandal we’ve seen for something like a decade but I think there are lessons to be learned.”

Asked what was the point of voting on Sir Philip’s knighthood, when the result would not be binding, he said: “It’s true that Parliament does not have the power to remove honours but I think it’s important that elected representatives take a view.

“And I also think symbols matter. Sir Phillip got his knighthood for services to retail. What the report into BHS that we published showed is that actually, he’s not very good at retail.

“He hasn’t been innovative, he hasn’t provided a massive sustainable success. BHS is one of the biggest failures on the High Street that we have seen in modern times. On that basis, should he have a knighthood?

Sir Philip Green

“Phillip Green is seen as a consummate deal maker - he has bought and sold companies worth billions of pounds in a weekend.

“If he has the mind and the will to do something, it happens quickly. He came before us on the committee on the fifteenth of June and said he’d sort it. We’re discussing this on the twentieth of October. No progress has been made.

“Is that really reflective of someone who wants to sort this? He does need to get his chequebook out.”