Former Hartlepool parliamentary candidate misses out on top job in UKIP

Phillip Broughton, who came second in the last General Election in Hartlepool, has been beaten in the race to become the new leader of UKIP.

Diane James will succeed Nigel Farage as the leader of the party.

Mr Broughton came fourth in the leadership contest, 16 months after finishing second to Iain Wright in his bid to become Hartlepool’s MP.

MEP Ms James, the deputy chairman of UKIP, won 8,451 votes – almost half of the total – to take the top job.

She was announced as the new leader at the party’s annual conference, in Bournemouth.

Mr Broughton attracted 1,545 votes, and was also behind Lisa Duffy (4,591 votes) and Bill Etheridge (2,052 votes).

Ms James said: “I still haven’t quite come to grips with it.

“I’m still pinching myself but I’m just immensely grateful for what you have done and what you have bestowed on me.”

The new leader said the party had “moved mountains on the political landscape” and was the “change movement of the United Kingdom”.

She has insisted that Brexit must mean “100% EU exit” and that the pressure must be maintained on Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

She said: “And Mrs May: from one grammar school girl to another, stop the faff, stop the fudge and the farce, get on with it – evoke Article 50 and give UKIP the best Christmas present we could ever have, 2016, December 25.”

As she took to the stage to take over from Mr Farage as the party’s new leader, Ms James paid tribute to his work. In total, 17,970 votes were cast in the contest.