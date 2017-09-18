Former Hartlepool United keeper admits speeding in his Mercedes

Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos has been fined and slapped with penalty points for speeding.

The 38-year-old, who now plays for Championship side Middlesbrough, admitted breaking the 40mph limit in Easington Road, Hartlepool, on February 27 in his Mercedes.

Konstantopoulos’s latest driving offence comes just a month after he was banned for six months.

Teesside Magistrates Court disqualified him in August for failing to tell police who was driving his car when it was clocked speeding on Middlesbrough’s Riverside Industrial Estate last November.

The same court fined Konstantopoulos £220 for the new speeding offence and gave him three penalty points when he regains his driving licence.

He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Konstantopoulos, of Bluebell Way, Hartlepool, was not required to attend court.

He also has a previous matter of driving without insurance in August 2014.

Konstantopoulos, known to football fans as Dimi, made 117 appearances for Pools between 2003 and 2007 before he moved to Coventry.

He was part of the Pools squad that reached the League One Play Off Final at Cardiff in May 2005.

In the summer of 2013, he was signed by Middlesbrough where he also became a fan favourite.

He signed a new contract with the club this summer but has yet to make an appearance between the sticks so far this season.

Konstantopoulos is also the owner of a Greek restaurant in Middlesbrough.