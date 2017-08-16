Foundation is on the ball with football summer school for kids

Have your say

A summer school is on the ball when it comes to entertaining youngsters.

Hundreds of Hartlepool youngsters are taking part in a football event running throughout the six-week holidays.

About 30 children a day are taking part in the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation summer school.

The football summer school is being held to help keep children fit and active.

Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation (HUCSF), the charity arm of the club, is running the summer school with a host of qualified coaches.

Alison Hughes, a spokeswoman for the Foundation, said it was delighted to get some funding from Hartlepool Borough Council this year to help run the scheme.

She said the authority donated £2,700 towards the summer school.

We have about 30 children each day taking part Alison Hughes

“The event is really popular and we have about 30 children each day taking part.

“They can sign up for a single session or for the whole week, they can drop in and out as they please.”

Sessions are for children aged five to 12, and the first four weeks are being held at High Tunstall College of Science in Elwick Road and the last two weeks, from August 21, will be held at Brierton Sports Centre in Brierton Lane.

During the sessions young people learn new skills, have fun and play matches.

Hartlepool Council donated �2,700 towards the costs of the summer school, to provide healthy snacks.

Sessions are still available and anyone interested should email hucsf@hartlepoolunited.co.uk, telephone 01429 862595 or contact head coach, Liam Nobbs, on 07848 937265.

HUCSF is committed to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among young people.

It runs a number of clubs and groups, including the National Citizen Service for young people aged 16 and 17.

