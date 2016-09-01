Four-vehicle smash causes delays on A19 northbound

A19 at Seaton Lane. Pic: Google.

A19 at Seaton Lane. Pic: Google.

0
Have your say

A four-vehicle crash is causing major delays on the A19 in County Durham.

One lane is closed northbound, between the B1404 Seaton Lane junction in Seaham, and Herrington Interchange, in Sunderland.

Traffic is said to be very slow and tailbacks are building.

Go North East tweeted that its X9 and X10 servcies are being diverted via Easington, Hetton, Houghton and A690.

Back to the top of the page