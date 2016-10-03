Free annual Hartlepool music event will be back next year

We’ll be back again next year.

That was the message from the organisers of a day which raised thousands of pounds for a Hartlepool charity.

After Christmas, we shall start putting together plans for next year and hopefully we can beat this year’s total raised. The support that the event gets is brilliant and it gets bigger and bigger each year Marty Finn

The Fourth Kick, which was held at Hartlepool United Supporters’ Club in Sandringham Road, saw £6,541 raised and 400 people attending the event

Money went to Miles for Men and one of the event organisers Marty Finn said: “After Christmas, we shall start putting together plans for next year and hopefully we can beat this year’s total raised.

“The support that the event gets is brilliant and it gets bigger and bigger each year.”

Fourth Kick included live music and a scooter show.

Support this year came from scooter clubs including the Cleveland A19 Scooter Club, North East Wasps, Hartlepool Scooter Club, Northumberland Scooter Club, and the Stray Cats Scooter Club.

We told recently how the event had been a phenomenal success and now Marty has confirmed it will be back again next year.

Miles for Men was formed in 2012 and has helped both males and females in their battle with cancer.

Michael Day founded the charity after losing his father, Michael senior, to throat cancer in 2007.