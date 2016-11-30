Free Saturday parking in Hartlepool town centre in run up to Christmas

Shoppers will be able to park for free in Hartlepool town centre on four Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

Beginning this Saturday and then continuing on December 10, 17 and 24, the free parking offer extends to all town centre car parks, the Transport Interchange, Mill House Leisure Centre and on-street parking in the Church Street area.

This is the fourth successive year that councillors have agreed to waive charges in a move designed to boost town centre trade and ease the burden on financially-squeezed shoppers.

Councillor Marjorie James, chairwoman of Hartlepool Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “We recognise that a lot of families are facing hardship and the free parking offer is one way that the council can offer them a little bit of help.”

The free Saturday parking in December offer complements the free parking that is available all-year-round on Sundays and after 4pm in a number of town centre car parks.