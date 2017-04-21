Freemasons boost to Hartlepool charity

A Hartlepool charity received a big boost to provide computer training to clients thanks to local Freemasons.

Parents In Need of Support (PINS) has been awarded a £1,000 grant by the Benevolent Committee of the Province of Durham.

Masonic masons Allan Waller (left) and Brian Footitt (right) after they presented a certificate and �1,000 to Stephen Mudd (2nd left) and Colin Watt from the Parents in need of support group. Picture by FRANK REID

The money will be used by PINS to provide IT training to its clients and the wider community to give people who have been out of work for some time skills to help them find employment.

Steve Mudd, project co-ordinator at PINS, based in Stranton, Hartlepool, said: “A colleague made me aware that the Masons had some grants that we were able to apply for.

“Thankfully they gave it to us. It would normally cost us to put the training on but we wanted to make it free.

“The Masons were great and gave us £1,000. Hopefully the training will be of huge benefit.

“It is aimed at people who have been unemployed long-term or find it difficult to get into work.

“Also it could possibly help older people that have lost touch with the computer side of things.

“The training will be for clients and will be opened up to the broader community.”

The Durham province of the Freemasons gives £50,000 a year to non-masonic charities or charitable good causes, and anyone can apply by visiting the Provincial Grand Lodge Of Durham website and downloading an application form.

Brian Footitt said: “We were delighted to support this local charity which does a sterling job in quietly supporting parents in need.

“It is interesting to note that the charity is based in Greenbank which I believe to have been the home of JW Cameron the founder of Cameron’s Brewery and a local philanthropist supporting families in need.

“He also was responsible as a prominent Freemason for building our current Freemasons building on Raby Road.”

The Freemasons are currently celebrating their tercentenary and in June will be hosting a number of public events to mark the occasion.