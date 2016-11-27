Freezing fog and crisp weather predicted to start the week in the North East

We can expect a chilly night and a hairy journey into work tomorrow, as the weather forecast sees more freezing temperatures heading our way.

After a cloudy start, today is set to be dry with some sunny spells - but still feeling pretty cold, especially near the coast.

Tonight is expected to be clear and cold, with frost likely and some chilly breezes and potentially the odd light shower.

Drivers should take car on Monday morning, with the Met Office predicting patches of freezing fog early in the day.

If you're lucky enough to miss the fog, its expected to be a cold and crisp start to the week, leading into a fine day with some sunshine and light winds.

The maximum temperature is still only expected to be 6C, so keep warm.