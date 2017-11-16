Fresh police appeal to find missing teenage boy

Police are re-appealing for information to trace missing 13-year-old Danny Ramsdale.
Danny went missing on Monday, October 23, and is believed to be in the Hartlepool or Redcar areas.
He is described as a white, around 5ft 5” tall, of slim build and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black and blue Berghaus coat.
Anyone who may have seen him or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.
