Friends among star performers as Dyke House celebrates GCSE results

A pair of school friends are celebrating after achieving a remarkable FIFTEEN A* grades between them in their GCSEs.

Sukaina Ahmed and Rachel Skinner were the top-performing students at Dyke House Sports and Technology College, and were among 70% of pupils who achieved at least five A* to C grades, including English and maths.

I was very nervous about getting them, because it had been building up for so long Sukaina Ahmed

Sukaina, 16, will return to Dyke House next month to start studying for her A Levels as she continues her quest for a career in medicine.

She came out with seven A* grades and three As.

She said: “I cried when I found out my results – I had a full meltdown!

“I came out with exactly the results I wanted and am so happy.

“I was very nervous about getting them, because it had been building up for so long.”

Rachel, also 16, recorded eight A* results and two As.

She will also return to Dyke House to study for her A Levels, and is looking for a career in science.

She said: “I’m very pleased with my results.

“I thought I was going to get mainly As, so to get so many A*s is brilliant.

“The teachers have been really supportive throughout the year and I’d like to thank them.”

There were many other excellent results at Dyke House, and head of college Andrew Murphy has paid tribute to this year’s crop of students.

He said: “It is a fantastic set of results for the school.

“It’s testament to the hard work of the pupils and staff over the year, and it was great to see so many happy faces opening their results.

“So many students are going to be delighted with the results, and will leave with lots of different options.

“We’ve got an exceptionally hard-working set of staff who go above and beyond for the students.

“We do everything we possibly can for them and they’ve worked incredibly hard, and they’re now reaping the rewards of that.”

Natasha Dodsworth came out with four A*, five As and two Bs, and will now attend Hartlepool Sixth Form College to study for A Levels in law, politics and sociology.

She said: “The results are a little bit better than I was expecting.

“I was very, very nervous about getting them, so this feels like a big relief.”

Caitlin Gray got three A*, five As and one B.

Her friend Amy Lambton, meanwhile, achieved three A*, four As and one B.

Caitlin said: “We’re good friends and were expecting similar results, so this isn’t a surprise for us.

“I’m so pleased with my results but just keep worrying that I’m going to wake up and have to do it all over again!

“We’re both going to study for our A Levels here.”