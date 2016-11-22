From rags to riches: Single mum businesswoman tells her amazing success story

A Hartlepool mum has spoken of how she went from rags to riches after becoming a single mother left her with nothing.

When Jayne Berry left a previous relationship five years ago she had just her three children and the clothes on her back.

Jayne Berry at her Bonnie Babies shop in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Now, five years later, the business-savvy 43-year-old runs her own children’s clothing shop in the town’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Bonnie Babies – which opened its doors in February 2014 – has gone from strength to strength. It has proved such a success, that Jayne has taken on staff and moved into much larger premises, so that she can grow her booming business.

The latest move means Jayne has been able to expand her stock, having started with just selling baby clothes. The store now also boasts ranges of childrenswear, nursery furniture, prams and even wool.

Jayne has also been able to take on staff, and now employs an apprentice, a part-time sales person and also has a volunteer helping with window displays.

I’ve worked really hard to get here but it’s fab to have the space to be able to stock so many great things and know that this great shop is mine Jayne Berry

“This really does prove anything is possible,” she said. “Five years ago we had nothing.

“I had left a relationship and moved to Hartlepool with my children.

“I’ve worked really hard to get here but it’s fab to have the space to be able to stock so many great things and know that this great shop is mine.

“The centre’s been really supportive and so have the shoppers.

Jayne Berry at her Bonnie Babies shop in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

“Everyone is really friendly and I love seeing all the babies in the clothes we stock.”

Centre manager Mark Rycraft praised Jayne’s efforts to grow her popular store, calling her ‘an inspiration’.

He said: “Jayne really is an inspiration. Her shop is a great addition to the retail mix at the centre and we’re so pleased that she has opened her larger store.

“The shop looks great and I’m sure the additional lines will be really popular with our shoppers.”