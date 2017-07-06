Fromer Hartlepool cyclist set to clock up more miles for charity

A former Hartlepool man is set to clock up more miles as he cycles for a cancer unit.

He might be 71, but Mike Rainton has no plans to stop pedalling.

The treatment and care has been second to none Mike Rainton

The pensioner has clocked up over 304,000 miles in the saddle since pedalling to ICI in Billingham where he started work in the 1960s, aged 15.

Many of Mike’s rides have been for charities and the latest one is no different.

On Sunday, July 9, Mike and ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (his family and friends) will be doing the Ride for Robby Rainton from Manchester to Blackpool.

The organiser of this group is Mike’s son, Stephen Rainton, and all the money raised will go to The Christie, a specialist cancer hospital in Manchester, where his son Robby, Mike’s grandson, has been treated for cancer for the past two years.

Stephen said: “Given this is a distance of over 60 miles and our team consists of those who, in the main, have not cycled that far since this event last year, this represents a significant challenge.”

Mike said: “The treatment and care has been second to none. Robby is now 19 and is about to start another treatment programme.”

Mike comes from Hartlepool and has lived in Lowestoft for many years, but is well remembered in the town both for cycling and for his rugby playing.

To raise awareness for the work of The Christie, Mike is also riding five 100-mile rides to bring up his total of those to a hundred rides in all and is building up his total lifetime mileage to 312,000 miles.

Anyone who would like to sponsor the weekend cycle should visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/RidingForRobby2017.