Frost, sleet and fog expected to blight first week back after festive holidays

Don't expect any winter sun to keep the January blues away as you ease back into work.

After workers awoke to battleship grey skies this morning, a chilly feeling, brisk winds and occasional drizzle in places are all on the cards.

Tomorrow will see clouds thicken with occasional light rain, becoming clearer and chillier later. Isolated showers are possible near the coast.

Winds are expected to veer northwest, becoming occasionally strong on the coast with temperatures as low as 2C.

Wednesday will be a cold day with often sunny skies. A few sleety showers are expected near coasts with brisk winds. A sharp frost will form overnight, and temperatures are expected to be no higher than 5C.