Full steam ahead for a great day out in Hartlepool

Railway enthusiasts are on track for fun with the town’s annual model train show.

This weekend will see hundreds of people descend upon Hartlepool for the yearly exhibition at Hartlepool College of Further Education in Stockton Street.

One of the model railway layouts at the Hartlepool Model Railway Show that was held at the College of Further Education.

Just like some of the exhibits on view, visitors will come from all over Britain for what is one of the biggest and best model railway exhibitions in the region, with 25 model railway layouts, plus various modelling demonstrations for visitors to enjoy.

Paul Appleton, from Hartlepool Model Rail Group, which organises the event, said: “There will also be at least 25 specialist trade stands, selling everything from track to trains and scenery material to books on how to build a layout of your own.

“The operational railways on show include two layouts in one of the smallest commercially available scales, Z gauge, with locomotives as small as a 50p coin.

“At the other extreme there are O gauges layouts, which allows a far greater level of detail.

“Every scale in between will also be on show, with some layouts featuring digital sound and lights, just like the real thing.”

Described by some as 3D Art, these beautiful model layouts have been built by their owners over many years and are displayed by special invitation from the show’s organisers.

The Hartlepool Model Railway Show is held in the ground floor atrium and side rooms in the college of further education and this year funds raised from the exhibition will be donated to the RNLI and Hartlepool Families First.

Doors open at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23, closing at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.

Admission costs £6 for adults, £5 for OAPs, £4 for children and free for under fives. A family ticket admits two adults and up to three children, and costs £18.

There is a fee of £1.50 to park at the college on Saturday, but this is free on Sunday.