Fun-packed summer fair in Hartlepool is hoping to pull in the crowds

Organisers are hoping for another big turnout as a Hartlepool community holds its annual fair later this month.

Hart Village Summer Fair will take place on Saturday, July 15, with a host of activities for visitors to enjoy.

Hart Village Fair in 2016.

Cash raised from the event will be split between those putting together the fair, including St Mary Magdalene Church, Hart Primary School and Hart Events group.

Janet Ord, of Hart Events, said: “Last year was phenomenal because we had a lot of visitors with it being a lovely day.

“We’d like people to come and stay for the whole day.

“We’re not a big show but there is plenty of entertainment such as a re-enacment, Hartlepool Hawks dancers, performances by a theatre group, a ukelele band playing as well as an appearance by the Bubble Man which the kids always like to see.”

The Balloon Man at Hart Village Fair last year.

A bouncy castle will be operating for children to enjoy with face-painting also on offer.

Dog show and fancy dress competitions are also being held, with prizes for the best entrants.

The fair is now in its third year, with Janet adding her and other organisers hope that it is becoming a fixture on many residents’ summer calendars.

“We’ve always wanted to hold it every year since we started,” she said.

“Ideally, we’d like to see a return of the big summer fairs from years ago.”

The summer fair will be held on Hart Village playing field, behind the primary school, from 11am to 4pm.

For further information on the fair call Janet on 01429 266225.