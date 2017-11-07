Fun-packed Wintertide Festival in Hartlepool hoped to be the best yet

A winter festival complete with outdoor market, art exhibitions and film festival is returning to Hartlepool for a third successive year.

Organisers of the Wintertide Festival, based around the historic Headland, say it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

It takes place from Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26, with a variety of entertainment for all the family.

Festival chairman Peter Jackson said: “We are delighted that the Wintertide Festival is returning for the third time and we look forward to it being bigger and better than ever.

“There really is something for everyone and we hope people from across Hartlepool and beyond will come along to the Headland and get involved in the fun.”

The festival will open on November 24 with a children’s lantern parade from the Heugh Battery to the Town Square outside the Borough Hall for a Christmas tree and festive illuminations switch-on at 6pm.

Ten-piece band Maddison’s Thread with support from Paul Mosley will perform at the Borough Hall at 8pm. Tickets are £12 in advance or £15 on the door.

Activities on the Saturday include a puppet workshop in Croft Gardens, a Transatlantic Mirror Image Film Festival at the Heugh Battery, and performance by local dance schools in the Borough Hall.

Sunday will include a drop-in stone balancing workshop, a family drumming workshop, and an indoor Christmas craft fair.

Bob Beagrie, an award-winning poet and lecturer at Teesside University, will lead a family creative writing workshop in exploring the Heugh Battery Museum and its exhibits.

The whole festival will end with a spectacular fireworks display on the Pilot Pier at 4.30pm.

A festive outdoor market, funfair, food and refreshment stalls in the Town Square will run throughout the festival which is organised by the Headland Festivals Group partnership.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “The council is happy to be one of the main sponsors of the Wintertide Festival and we look forward to it being a resounding success.

“It is great to see so many organisations working together for the benefit of the local community.

“The festival provides a great opportunity to showcase the many attractions and wonderful community spirit that exists on the Headland.”

Unless stated, all events and activities are free to attend. Spaces are limited on all ticketed events and free workshops.

To book tickets or to get more information about events and activities go to www.wintertidefestuk.com