Fundraiser for Manchester victims raises more than £1,500 in Hartlepool

A charity night organised by the sister of a Hartlepool teen caught up in the Manchester terror attack smashed its fundraising target.

More than £1,500 was raised at a charity gig held at the Raglan Quoit Club.

The Jades were among those to perform.

It was arranged by Abi Anderson, 20, whose 17-year-old sister Emily was at the Ariana Grande concert in May when a bomb went off, killing 22 people.

Emily was at Manchester Arena with mum Louise, and Abi had been on her way to meet them outside.

Abi organised the fundraiser with boyfriend Daniel Hewitson, 21, with eight local acts performing, while there was a range of other activities, including face painting, a pub quiz and a raffle.

She said: “It was absolutely amazing.

“I couldn’t have gone any better, even if we had wanted it to.

“We haven’t counted all of the money yet, but know we have raised at least £1,500.

“We’re delighted with that, because our target was £1,000 and we smashed that.

“It’s for a cause very close to our hearts to it means a lot to us that we managed to raise so much money.”

The event was a sell-out.

Among the acts who performed at the event last Friday were eight-piece girl band The Jades, musical theatre group Casting Call and Edith Harrison School of Performing Arts pupil Lucy Stokle.

About 150 people attended the event.