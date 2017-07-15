Fundraisers help smash Hartlepool’s Poppy Appeal record

Hartlepool’s Poppy sales organiser Sian Cameron has praised people of the town after they helped smash their fundraising record.

It has been yet another bumper year - raising a staggering £58,779.51 for the Royal British Legion.

Sian Cameron with her dad Ian Cameron.

That is some £9,000 more than the previous year and the town’s poppy appeal organiser Sian couldn’t be happier.

“It is the highest the people of Hartlepool have raised by a big chunk and it’s incredible,” she said.

“We couldn’t do it without the generosity of the people of Hartlepool and our dedicated team of volunteers.”

Regularly giving countless hours of her own time organising, distributing poppies, manning stalls, counting the cash and getting other people on board, Sian, who is also support centre manager for NETA Training Group, is always first to point out that it is very much a community effort.

The 35-year- old, from Wolviston, loves nothing more than seeing the way everyone pulls together.

Following in her late father Ian Cameron’s footsteps, Sian stepped into the role after losing her dad in 2010.

“It is something he was really passionate about and he was proud to be involved,” she said.

“I don’t quite know how I managed that first year.”

But like her dad before her she was quickly bitten by the bug. Now she says she has it down to a military operation.

“That makes a big difference and you learn from each year,” she said.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped and to all those who buy a poppy. We couldn’t do it without them.

“It is seeing the generosity of people and all the amazing people that you meet along the way that make it massively fulfilling.

“Next year we aim to make it even bigger and better.”