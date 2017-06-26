Fundraisers take the pain to raise cash for lifesaving charity campaign

Fundraisers took part in a hair-raising spectacle to raise cash for a lifesaving charity drive.

Members of the Defibs 4 Hartlepool fundraising group took part in a charity leg wax at the town’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre to raise money for the cause.

The event proved a huge success, and saw Mark Rycraft, the shopping centre’s manager and its guest services officers Ray Hughes, Adam Goodwin and Paul Foster all bravely offer up their legs for a charity wax.

The day raised in the region of £500 and the money will be used to purchase a brand new defibrillator for Lynnfield Primary School in Hartlepool, as well as helping other local schools.

“We are absolutely delighted with the amount we raised,” said Mark. “Thank you so much to everyone who came along and supported our campaign.

“I can safely say on behalf of all of us that took part, having our legs waxed was extremely painful, but totally worth the agony considering how much money we collected.

“We are now able to not only support Lynnfield Primary School, but also other schools nearby.

“Our aim is to provide all 35 primary schools in the local area with a defibrillator and this event has taken us that bit closer to securing our target.”

Visitors on the day were also able to take part in a charity tombola where there was a host of fantastic prizes up for grabs, with all proceeds going towards the initiative.

Defibs 4 Hartlepool provides schools with a defibrillator, together with training for staff and pupils in an effort to prevent Hartlepool children being among the 12 young people across the country who die from sudden cardiac arrest each week.