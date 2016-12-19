Fundraisers use pedal power to help Hartlepool’s Alfie walk

Hardy fundraisers saddled up to raise cash in a bid to help a Hartlepool youngster walk.

There were two days of festive fun in the town to help Alfie Smith closer to achieving his dream.

Alfie Smith (front centre) with volunteers who had been riding bikes to raise money for Alfie at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, from left back row Alfie's mum Annie Stalley, his aunt Mel Stalley, Lisa Nightingale, Hartlepool Mail, and Steven Clarke. Front are Marc Irish (left) and Steve Irish

The nine-year-old needs to raise £50,000 by June if he is to be able to undergo an operation in Leeds known as Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR).

The life-changing surgery will give Alfie, who has cerebral palsy, the chance to be able to walk painfree and unaided for the first time in his life.

But, he needs to raise the money before his health deteriorates making him unsuitable for the surgery.

The weekend saw a host of supporters raising cash for the youngster, including team of cyclists, including shopping centre staff and representatives from Santander using pedal power to cycle the distance from Hartlepool to Leeds on static bikes.

He couldn’t believe everyone was doing this for him Lisa Nightingale

The riders, including Hartlepool Mail reporters, Lisa Nightingale and Chris Cordner, covered 150 miles between them.

Lisa said: “It was an amazing day, we got a huge amount of support from people. When Alfie saw everyone cycling his face was an absolute picture, he couldn’t believe everyone was doing this for him.”

To add to the fun in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre there was a DJ, tombolas and visits from children’s characters, including Frozen’s Olaf.

All three of the town’s McDonalds’ joined in the fund-raising by holding fun activities in the restaurants including face painting.

Alfie Smith with mum Annie Stalley and staff from McDonalds, Hartlepool, where they held a cake sale and raffles in aid of Alfie's fund

Lisa said: “It turned out to be a bigger event than we expected so hopefully we will have raised a good amount of money.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Alfie’s fund can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpalfiewalk.