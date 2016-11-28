Fundraising lunch gives a big boost to charity

A charity has raised £4,565 at its annual fundraising lunch.

Stars from Hollyoaks and Coronation Street were at the event, which was held by the charity Moodswings.

Among those there were Annie Wallace from Hollyoaks, as well as Jennie McAlpine, Debbie Rush and Ellie Leach from Coronation Street.

Entertainment was provided by Ben Gerrad, a former Hollyoaks star who now performs as Being Buble in a Michael Buble tribute, and Rat Pack singer Andy Ellison.

Moodswings manager Linda Wilson said: “The day was a huge success and much of that success is owed to the writer Jonathan Harvey, a patron of Moodswings, who supported the event this year.

One of our auction prizes was a chance to have a character named after you in Jonathan’s next novel.”

Jonathan is well known as the writer of the iconic film Beautiful Thing, the sitcom Gimmie Gimmie, Gimmie and episodes of Coronation Street.

Moodswings manager Linda is from Hartlepool. She runs the charity with her partner Tom McAlpine, who set up the charity in 1999.

Moodswings helps those suffering from emotional distress. It does it by providing information, advice and ongoing support via the helpline.

All its services are based on a personal plan for its clients. Contact its hotline on (0161) 832 3736 or email info@ moodswings.org.uk