Fundraising page set up for Sunderland man found dead with wife in Cambodia

A fundraising page has been set up for the Sunderland man who was found dead with his wife in Cambodia.

Robert Wells, 36, from Sunderland, and Imogen Goldie, 28, from Camberwell, in south London died in Cambodia at the weekend, it has been reported.

It has been reported the pair had been found hanging at a guest house in Sihanoukville on New Year's Eve.

Police in Cambodia are investigating the deaths and the Foreign Office has been informed.

Two Crowdfunding pages have been set up by family members called: 'Please help me get to Cambodia to cremate my son' and another called: 'Help me say goodbye to my baby.'

The pages hope to raise enough funds so a family member can fly over to Cambodia to bring their ashes home.

The page for Robert was set up by his mum Collette and has raised £3,440 so far. It said: "I am desperate to get out there to cremate him and bring his ashes home.

"I know it is a difficult time of year financially, but if you can find it in your heart to donate an amount no matter how small I would be eternally grateful."

On the page for Imogen, which has already raised £4,533, it said: "I need to raise money fast so that my darling youngest daughter and I can go out to Cambodia to cremate my darling Imogen."

On Facebook a family member paid tribute to Imogen, calling her a singer songwriter who was 'far too sensitive for this world.'

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with local authorities following the deaths of two British Nationals in Cambodia and are ready to support their families at this extremely difficult time.”

Sihanouk is a province in the south west of south east-Asian country, known for its beaches, tropical islands and the mangrove jungles of Ream National Park.

Set around a deep-water port on a peninsula jutting into the Gulf of Thailand, the provincial capital of Sihanoukville is lined with palm-fringed beaches, seafood restaurants and late-night bars. Overlooking the capital is the hilltop Buddhist temple of Wat Leu.

