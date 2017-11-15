Future looks good for former CCAD students’ Hartlepool business

The future looks good for two former Cleveland College of Art and Design (CCAD) students.

Twenty-two-year-old Robin Page and friend Tom Townsend, 24, set up Atik Vintage in February, with an online store now generating more than 20,000 followers and a clothing outlet at Hartlepool Enterprise Centre.

After graduation I set up as a freelance graphic designer and I had regular contracts to design magazine layouts and create band animations. Robin Page

The students met in 2011 while studying for their graphic design diplomas at CCAD’s Middlesbrough campus and were inspired to start their own business by their shared passion for fashion and designer clothing.

In 2016, Robin went on graduate with a degree in graphic design from CCAD’s university-level campus in Hartlepool, while Tom studied graphic design at Northumbria University.

The pair began to trial their business idea last summer.

Robin said: “After graduation I set up as a freelance graphic designer and I had regular contracts to design magazine layouts and create band animations. Although I enjoyed it, the client-side could be challenging, and didn’t really allow me to express myself creatively, so I decided to channel that creativity into something I loved, collecting vintage clothing and predicting future fashion trends.”

Robin and Tom took the plunge this year and launched Atik Vintage as an online store through the app ‘depop’. Robin also went on to do a Prince’s Trust Business course through the Hartlepool Enterprise Centre.