Future looks good for Hartlepool’s men-only salon

A new business is helping Hartlepool’s menfolk stay looking trim and proper.

Steve and Kirsty Wearmouth opened atmensroom in Wiltshire Way during the summer and have seen demand rocket.

Steve Wearmouth of Atmensroom trimming a beard. Picture by FRANK REID

The new venue is a specialist men-only hair-styling salon, offering a range of services including hair colouring and beard sculpting.

Kirsty said previously clients were having to travel miles out of town in order to access the same kind of styling services.

The new salon has proved such a hit in its first couple of months that Steve and Kirtsy are already looking to add a third stylist to their staff.

“It is a full-service hair salon, but for men only,” said Kirsty.

“We do all the services you would get at any hair salon, in a men-only environment.”

The shop has proved an immediate hit with hordes of style-conscious gentlemen.

Their new venture has taken off so quickly that Steve and Kirsty have not only been able to take on their first apprentice Ben McConnell, but have already started the search for another recruit.

“We have been open for seven weeks now and it is going really well,” said a delighted Kirsty.

Atmensroom. Picture by FRANK REID

“The wet shaves are absolutely flying - we do them every day.

“There is nowhere else like us in Hartlepool,” she said.

“Previously people were having to travel to salons in Middlesbrough or Durham for the kind of grooming services that we offer - that’s our competition.

“We have been taking customers away from those salons because people no longer have to travel out of the town.”

But success brings its own challenges, so the couple are on the look-out for a new recruit to help them cope with demand.

“We are looking for someone else to work here because the salon has picked up really, really quickly,” said Kirsty.

“We have an apprentice working for us already, which is absolutely fantastic, because we want to support the community in Hartlepool, but we are now looking for somebody to come on board.

“We have got an opportunity for someone else to come and work for us at the moment.”